CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Friday after police allegedly found her in possession of a large amount of fentanyl with a street value of more than $7,000.
The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force said Bethany Marie Rafferty had been under investigation for selling the drug. She was arrested on Interstate 68 in the Flintstone area.
Rafferty was being held without bond Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a large amount of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.
