CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed on attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a shot at a person at a Cecil Street residence early Thursday, Cumberland Police said.
Shana Marie Stansberry, 33, was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms charges, police said.
Stansberry reportedly told arriving officers she was assaulted and the person fled the area. Police located the victim and learned that Stansberry pointed a handgun at the person and a struggle ensued. As the victim was fleeing the home, Stansberry reportedly fired one shot in their direction, police said.
The victim suffered unspecified injuries but did not require medical attention, police said.
Police located both the handgun and a spent shell casing at the home during investigation of the 1:30 a.m. incident.
Stansberry was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond pending a bail review hearing in district court.
