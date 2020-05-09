CUMBERLAND — A city woman faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Virginia Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Karina Sharay Emerson, 38, was served a criminal summons Friday charging her with five counts of controlled dangerous substance possession, not marijuana.
Police said Emerson was in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on Virginia Avenue May 2. After reportedly smelling marijuana, officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found marijuana and prescription narcotics.
Emerson was released from custody pending trial, police said.
