CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Sunday after allegedly making threats while armed with a knife at a Bellvue Street home, then assaulting three police officers who arrested her.
Ashley Regina Kline was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, according to a Cumberland Police Department news release. She was charged with first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault.
Police said the incident on Bellvue Street started between Kline and another person, but escalated when Kline started chasing other people around the home with the knife.
The alleged assaults against the officers occurred at police headquarters.
