CUMBERLAND — A city woman wanted by Cumberland Police for allegedly missing court date and an assault was arrested Saturday by Cumberland Police.
Shayna Cherry Fitzwater, 20, was served two arrest warrants and remained jailed Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The first warrant charged Fitzwater with failure to appear in court on Oct. 19 on charges including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft and destruction of property.
The second warrant related to a Thursday incident. Fitzwater is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat during an argument at a Frederick Street residence. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
