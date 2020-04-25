City woman jailed on assault, drug charges

CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Saturday following her arrest on assault and drug charges, Cumberland Police said.
Rachael Nicole Dolly, 31, was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said officers were sent to Dolly's Greene Street residence to investigate accusations that Dolly punched a person in the face, as well as speak with her about an outstanding warrant for robbery, theft and assault.
She was charged with possession of crack cocaine when that substance was allegedly found near her during her arrest.
