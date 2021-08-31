CUMBERLAND — Two city women were awaiting bail reviews Tuesday following their arrests on unrelated warrants served by Cumberland Police.
Paige Nicole Zais, 24, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and Brittaney Marie, 32, was charged with violation of conditions of her probation stemming from a controlled dangerous substance arrest and conviction.
Following arrest processing, both women were ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said both arrests were made Monday.
