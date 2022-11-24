CUMBERLAND — For congregation members who volunteer for CityReach Church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner and food giveaway, the event is a labor of love that goes beyond just giving folks a hot meal.
Every year the week before Thanksgiving Day, folks line up outside the Brookfield Avenue church to enjoy a hot meal prepared by the volunteers and to collect a box of food to prepare their own homemade dinners on the holiday. While they’re waiting in the line that often stretches down the block, attendees also have the chance to take some clothes from a giveaway table.
Despite a cold temperature and snow on the ground, church volunteers were hard at work inside and out.
Pastor Phil Kifer and wife Autymn Kifer, who serves as director of the church’s Women’s Hope Home program, said they’d been at the church since around 8 a.m., as had many other volunteers.
‘We care about you’
Outside the church, the Kifers and other volunteers helped distribute 230 boxes of food that included frozen turkeys and all the sides for a hearty Thanksgiving dinner.
The food comes from both private donations and offerings made at the church, Phil Kifer said. The Western Maryland Food Bank donated 30 meals. Leftovers were distributed the next day to whoever is in need.
The church hosts a similar giveaway and dinner for Christmas, with this year’s planned for Dec. 22 from 5-7 p.m.
“God seems to provide a way for us every year to be able to do it,” Phil Kifer said.
“Thanksgiving has always been our biggest outreach,” Autymn Kifer said. “I’ve been coming since 2017, when I was in the women’s home, and it’s always our biggest outreach when it comes to food boxes and the hot meals. And then the last few years, we’ve had so much clothing that we set it out and let people go through it.”
In addition to the chance to provide folks with food for the holidays, the Kifers said they value their roles within the church for the opportunities for service they provide.
The Hope Homes provide services for people with substance use disorder and those experiencing homelessness. As an alumna of the program she now leads, Autymn Kifer said she appreciates having the chance to show others love and care when they need it most, both through the women’s home and the church’s other initiatives. It’s “even better,” she said, that she has the chance to work alongside her husband.
“I love what we do,” Autymn Kifer said. “I love what CityReach stands for, because it’s more than just church. It’s literally showing people the love of God. It’s showing people that there are people that still care, and it doesn’t matter what your background or your history is.”
Phil Kifer also graduated from a men’s home in Kentucky, and after serving as director of the Men’s Hope Home, began as a campus pastor at CityReach.
“To go from a 23-year drug addict to a campus pastor is an absolute change in life,” Phil Kifer said. “If it wasn’t for the love of the people who were doing this before us to show it to us, I’d have never been where I stand today.”
“We want people to know that it doesn’t matter your situation. It doesn’t matter if you’re going through a hard time right now,” Autymn Kifer said. “Maybe we don’t know you, but we love you and we care about you. And if that’s giving you a food box, a hot meal, just talking to you, saying hello, smiling at you, that’s what we want to do.”
Volunteer Nathan Dague, a recent graduate of the men’s home, said that his time in the program made him want to share the spirit of love and help he said he received.
“Them helping me makes me want to help people,” Dague said. “To me, it feels like what I’m called to do, to love other people and love them where they are. They showed love to me, so if I show love to these people, maybe they’ll want to share it. It just spreads that love.”
‘Feeding people spiritually’
In the church basement, church member Kim Dettlinger and a team of fellow volunteers were hard at work preparing enough food to serve about 300 people. For the hot meal, patrons were served turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans and stuffing, all dressed with gravy and finished off with dessert.
While last year’s dinners were served in to-go boxes, “this year, we wanted more of a fellowship,” so dinners were being served buffet style for dining in,” Dettlinger said, adding she hoped that would give attendees the chance “to be there for the person that doesn’t have somebody.”
Working in the kitchen is special, Dettlinger said, because they get to “feed somebody and fill them with food, and God’s love.”
“When we prepare the food, we’re praying that God’s love is over it with every bite, that they just feel God’s love in them,” Dettlinger said. “That is my heart. It’s feeding people spiritually and filling their tummies. I wanted an opportunity to be able to feed people, and to feed them the love of Christ through hot food.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.