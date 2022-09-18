CUMBERLAND — City code enforcement officers face plenty of challenges addressing blighted properties, including a legal process that can last several years.
Cumberland has a staff of three that handles the numerous blighted properties that can exist at any given time among the city’s 10,500 properties.
“From our standpoint, people think we can go onto any piece of property and do what we want,” said Allison Layton, community development officer. “If it’s leaning, knock it down, or if the grass is high, go mow it. That is not at all the case. There is a systematic process we have to go through.”
The city must adhere to a strict system of citations, tax sales and certificates and foreclosures required by law. Kevin Thacker, city code enforcement manager, said the process usually begins when a property is overgrown.
“We can’t legally do anything without a citation,” he said. “We can’t legally go on the property even to inspect it without a citation. Our process starts with a friendly conversation.”
If that initial conversation doesn’t work, Thacker said the next step is a notice of violation. “Then it moves onto a citation and goes into the court system and we can get the legal right to abate,” he said. “Sometimes they go to court to fight it, but many times they don’t.”
A citation is an order signed by a judge with the process taking two to four months, Thacker said.
“And a citation is only good for one abatement. So there is not a standing order,” he said. “Say the first of the year we would do a citation and it might cost us between $1,000 to $3,000 to clean it up. Then we put a lien on the property. At that point the whole process must start over again with another citation to go back and do it again.”
Thacker said the courts do not like to grant more than two abatement citations per property per year.
Sometimes the homeowner abandons the property. If a property owner neglects to pay taxes for three years, that property can be auctioned in a tax sale.
At that point, Thacker said, there will be an amount due for back taxes, fines and liens. Sometimes the owner will resolve it, other times the property is bid on. During the process, an investor can opt to purchase a tax certificate for the amount of taxes and fees. No matter what the bid price was at the auction, they need to only pay the taxes and fees for the certificate.
However, a certificate holder still does not own the property. It remains in the owners hands and the certificate holder cannot enter the property to do any work. The holder must file for foreclosure within two years to gain ownership.
“Often times these certificate holders don’t want to put any money into the property,” said Thacker. “All they did so far is help that person out and pay their taxes.”
Thacker said investment companies will purchase dozens of tax certificates with the hope the owners will redeem the property. The certificate holder will receive their money back with 18% interest paid by the owner.
Sometimes an investor will seek foreclosure and take ownership. If they rehab the property, city officials win. However, if an investor doesn’t start the foreclosure until the two years is up, a situation can occur where the foreclosure is still not complete and the property can reach the three-year mark and come back up for tax sale, further mudding the legal waters.
“It can get real hairy,” said Thacker.
Sometimes the city will obtain the tax certificate and ultimately proceed with foreclosure. “It’s better for us if the owner donates the property to us,” said Thacker. “It moves along much quicker.”
Once owned by the city, officials determine whether the property can be rehabbed or if it should be razed. Either result is expensive for the city.
“Obviously we hope we can rehab the property and get it back on the tax rolls,” Layton said.
A recent example of the challenges with blighted properties came at 104-106 Altamont Terrace. The badly overgrown property has a leaning chimney and a concrete wall that has partially collapsed.
“We have been working on that property for two years,” said Thacker. “Twice a year it goes for citation so we can abate. Altamont already had a citation done once this year. The owner has more than $8,700 in citations and abatements on that property.”
Thacker said the city has recently obtained a tax certificate on the property and is nearly finished with the foreclosure process.
“It is nearly complete and we hope to own that one by November,” he said. “We won’t do a citation at this point; we will do an evaluation and it will most likely be torn down.”
Thacker said the city will likely have $50,000 in expenses by the time property is demolished.
The city recently transitioned its blight committee to a neighborhood revitalization committee. “We targeted the blight zones ... Maryland Avenue, Goethe Street, Columbia Street and the Central Avenue corridor along I-68. They were the hotspots and we targeted our efforts there.”
When the city owns a property obtained through the auction process they declare it surplus and put it up for sale to the public. The city has sold more than 30 lots and homes since 2020.
In addition, the city also started the Home Rehabilitation Grant program made possible through COVID-19 relief aid. “We have a grant program up to $25,000 grant to help rehab a house. We’ve done seven already. We pay half up to $25,000,” said Thacker.
The program is intended for uninhabitable properties that are blighted and assessed under $100,000. Recent examples are on Quebec Avenue and Goethe Street.
“The satisfaction is when a lot is bought and someone builds a garage,” said Layton. “Sometimes a property gets rehabbed and it causes a chain reaction. The neighbors start cleaning their’s up.”
“We had one where a guy pulled a dumpster in to rehab a house and let the neighbors throw their stuff in it, too,” said Thacker. “Those are the ones that keep us going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.