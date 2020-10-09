City's fall, winter celebrations may look a little different

CUMBERLAND — Some of the city’s fall and winter holiday celebrations will look a bit different this year, beginning at the end of the month with Halloween.
During Thursday morning’s Downtown Development Commission meeting, Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said she, Mayor Ray Morriss and Diane Johnson, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, recently discussed what Halloween in Cumberland will look like this year, and also touched on the winter holidays.
Kelleher said there would be a virtual Halloween contest this year, with more details to come Friday.
There will be categories for costume contests, pumpkin carving, house decorations and more. Submissions will be reviewed before Halloween by a panel of judges and the winners announced summarily.
They are also weighing the possibility of trunk-or-treating event, rather than having door-to-door, trick-or-treating downtown, Kelleher said, with the mayor, City Council members and staff handing out treats to children. That would potentially be held the Friday night before the holiday at Constitution Park, should it come to fruition.
The downtown tree lighting ceremony may also be held virtually, Kelleher said, though holiday revelers will still have the chance to stroll through the mall and take in the lights and decorations.
“We feel like that’s probably the best route to go instead of having hundreds of people downtown packed in shoulder to shoulder,” Kelleher said. “It’s just very risky, as you all know.”
What they will do for the New Year’s Eve ball drop is also being weighed: While they’ll proceed with fireworks, she said, they have not yet decided what to do for that other aspect.
“It’s kind of a fine line following the guidelines ... and still being able to offer something to the citizens,” Kelleher said. “I told the mayor, I said we’re not going to be able to please everybody. There’s going to be people who are upset, and it’s really unfortunate. We’re kind of between a rock and hard place with this. We’re trying to make the best decisions we can, and I know the mayor and City Council are as well.”
Regarding New Year’s Eve, member Doug Schwab questioned whether they could possibly hold the ball drop somewhere large enough for folks to drive in and watch from their cars, acknowledging that while such a change would take away from merchants downtown it would likely be safer for a crowd. Chairperson Sandi Saville proposed the possibility of using a crane or a lift to host the event in Constitution Park.
Grant application updates
The commission also heard from Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Matt Miller about some of the decisions made by a sustainable communities working group in which he is involved.
The group has been gathering applicants for grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Miller said, identifying potential candidates and ranking and prioritizing their proposed projects accordingly. While they’ve looked at projects from entities all over the city, ranging from Allegany College of Maryland to the Cumberland Housing Alliance, the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall renovation project is “pretty high on everyone’s list,” he noted.
They’ve recently applied for $150,000 in Community Legacy funds for that project, Miller said, that if received would supply most or all of the funds needed to run “all new infrastructure” for fiber internet to businesses along Baltimore Street. Business owners would have to pay for the cost of the actual connection to their properties.
Miller said they also applied for $425,000 from the Strategic Demolition Fund to increase water capacity. Similar to the fiber internet, individual businesses would pay for the cost of the connection, but the monies would cover the necessary upgrades to the system itself.
The DDC meets next on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.
