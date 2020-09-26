CUMBERLAND — An East Side cemetery is receiving some long overdue care from a group of concerned citizens who united to restore the neglected property.
The Green Mount Cemetery is located between Shades Lane and Yale Street. No one has been able to determine the ownership or the exact age of the property, although memorial stones show graves dating back to the 18th century.
At one time, volunteers did maintain the cemetery. However, over time, caretakers moved on or died, and the cemetery ultimately fell into a state of disrepair.
But the cemetery and the souls buried there weren’t destined to be forgotten.
In May, Jolene Phillips, whose father is buried at Green Mount, decided something needed to be done.
“We would leave there in tears after a visit,” said Phillip. “The cemetery was such a mess. My mother said no way she wanted him there with the mess it was. I didn’t know anyone so I got on Facebook and asked for volunteers. So that’s how it started; we got busy.”
Debbie Powell and Jane Sloan, who both have family members buried at Green Mount, were among those who answered the call.
“It was bad,” said Powell. “The grass was knee deep, groundhog holes, grave stones toppled or broken, there was trash and overgrowth. There were people partying in here at night.”
Sloan was also unhappy with the state of the cemetery.
“I would come out here and I had to weed whack my way to my grandparents’ grave,” she said. “I would be here on days when people would typically decorate and you would see old ladies trying to get to the graves and it was heartbreaking.”
Powell has 10 family members buried at Green Mount.
“My dad raised me to take care of my family and their past,” said Powell. “And you need to do all the lots, not just ours. It’s the right thing to do. Even people we don’t know, we cut the grass and pull the weeds. They were someone’s child or sister, brother or mother. They were someone. But going forward, they won’t be forgotten.”
The group formed a board and began organizing. Phillips became president, Sloan the secretary and Powell, treasurer. Richard Growden joined as vice president and Mike Richardson became groundskeeper.
They chose the name The Friends of Green Mount Cemetery and, using their own money, they went to work.
“We made up our minds to clean it up for Memorial Day,” said Phillips. “We got started and we had it fixed up by then. We mowed and picked up trash, got a new sign, all of it. We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help.”
Volunteers from City Reach Church Men’s Hope House helped to restore the property. The nearby Hampton Inn offered use of their facilities for workers.
“It started looking nice and we put flags on the veterans’ graves and it looked good,” said Sloan. “It was great to see it cleaned up.”
The group continued to restore the cemetery throughout the summer. They’ve been contacting area funeral homes to let them know how to get in touch with the cemetery’s new board.
“We want people to know it is open to visit,” said Sloan. “Now they can come and lay wreaths and spend time. It’s been a good start but we want to keep the momentum going.”
The group said more volunteers and donations will be needed in order to keep the cemetery maintained.
“We’re a small group and we need help and support,” said Sloan. “We would like to generate some more volunteers and we’d like monetary donations to help us keep going. We want to establish it as a nonprofit organization.”
The group has created a Facebook page called, “Green Mount Cemetery in Cumberland, Maryland” and encourage people to visit it.
Anyone interesting in donating time to help maintain the cemetery can call Richardson at 240-397-4453.
Those wishing to make a donation can phone Powell at 240-727-6446. The group can also be reached by email at greenmount21502@yahoo.com.
“I’ve been coming here my entire life and to see it now compared to when we came, it is really rewarding,” said Powell. “Now we want to be able to keep it going. That’s what you do.”
