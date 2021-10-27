CUMBERLAND — More than 170 current and former employees of the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland have filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking monetary damages, back pay and attorneys’ fees for alleged violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 107-page complaint filed Monday by the Whitehead Law Firm in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, details alleged violations concerning each of the 174 plaintiffs in the legal action seeking hazardous duty pay, environmental differential pay and possible or actual exposure to the coronavirus during their employment at prison.
An electronic copy of the court filing was provided Tuesday to the Times-News. The defendant is the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons.
A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday. According to Donald Murphy of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs, "BOP does not comment on pending litigation or matters subject to legal proceedings."
The claim pertains to alleged violations of federal laws concerning the Back Pay Act and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act to remedy “the defendants willful and unlawful violations of law” as detailed in the filed claim.
The claim details there are about 1,200 inmates at the medium-security institution and its adjacent minimum security facility where there are 280 Bureau of Prisons correctional staff employed.
The first positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at FCI-Cumberland occurred April 5, 2020, and the first staff member tested positive four days later, according to the lawsuit. As of Oct. 19, 331 inmates and 73 staff had recovered from the virus. There was one active case among inmates and two among staff Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
The court document also details an instance where 105 of 125 inmates in a housing unit that included the residential drug abuse treatment program were positive for COVID-19.
The Bureau of Prisons released its first memorandum on the virus on Jan. 31, 2020, detailing screening procedures for newly-arriving inmates with identified risks factors, according to the court filing.
By Feb. 29, 2020, another memorandum, this time from the bureau's medical director, was published, warning the institution of a possible pandemic. It advised to begin implementation of the agency's pandemic plans.
The document also details that when FCI-Cumberland staff was provided with personal protective equipment they were issued one N-95 respirator per person. “This is woefully inadequate, as the CDC recommends that in the extremely limited circumstances that an N-95 mask must be reused it should not be reused more than five times,” the complaint stated.
Further, the complaint states the FCI-Cumberland staff was not given adequate methods of cleaning and protecting themselves from infection and that many officers recounted bringing paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes from home for use at work because the BOP failed to provide the items for the workplace.
According to the claim, widespread COVID-19 testing of inmates at FCI-Cumberland did not begin until November 2020.
Correctional staff at FCI-Cumberland were not and are not informed of the COVID-19 status of all transported inmates, the document states.
There was a lockdown of FCI-Cumberland on April 1, 2020, to try to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus and employees were required to work 12-hour shifts, the filing said.
As of Oct. 19, 73 staff at FCI-Cumberland had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the complaint.
