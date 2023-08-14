CLARYSVILLE — A man was arrested Sunday night not long after he allegedly robbed the Clarysville Motel and then ran into a nearby wooded area, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies assisted by Frostburg Police apprehended the suspect identified as Ryan Lee Campbell, 30, of Frostburg, who was charged with robbery and second-degree assault and related offenses.
Campbell with arrested without incident and jailed on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following the 7:50 p.m. incident.
No injuries were reported.
Maryland State Police and a K-9 unit of the Cumberland Police Department also responded to the scene.
