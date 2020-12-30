CUMBERLAND — Canal Place maintenance crews have been busy with paint removal this week after vandals went on an extensive graffiti spree downtown sometime Christmas Eve.
The destruction, which included profanity and vulgar images, covered a widespread area around the Western Maryland Railway Station as well as other areas downtown. The damage included welcome kiosks, the mule and boy statue, three picnic tables, concrete planters, a Nutcracker toy soldier, walls, steps and playground equipment.
The Cumberland Police Department, in a press release, said an officer on foot patrol discovered the damage on Christmas Day.
“The locations included signs, statues, benches and other items at the Western Maryland Railway Station, and further observed spray painting on Harrison Street at the I-68 on-ramp and in the area of Park Street matching the same as discovered at the train station,” according to the release.
“This is the second or third time our maintenance crew has had to clean graffiti and spray paint from the property,” Dee Dee Ritchie, Canal Place executive director, said Wednesday. “It happens now and again, but it seems like we got it worse this time for some reason.”
Ritchie said police believe the incident took place Christmas Eve.
“I don’t know what goes through peoples’ minds anymore. I really don’t,” she said. “That they have to vandalize public equipment. We try to keep everything nice down there and it’s frustrating. We have a lot of people who use the area and the trails and it’s upsetting to see that.”
Tim Martin, supervisor of maintenance at Canal Place, said it’s happened before.
“The last time was right before Thanksgiving,” said Martin. “You wonder if this is a holiday person or what. They hit us hard. It’s a shame.
“They’re using purple and blue paint. It was identical to the graffiti we saw at Thanksgiving. ... Some of the things you can’t get off,” he said. “You would have to use Q-tips to get into the cracks and crevasses. We’ve done what we can for this time of year. But we got rid of the profanity and pictures. It is respectable now.”
Martin said the vandals did not spray-paint the large mural along the concourse wall painted by Parris Ashley in 2015.
Ritchie said some video cameras are up at the location.
“We have a camera there and they target certain spots ... places we had trouble before. But it’s hard to have cameras all over the place,” Ritchie said. “We have 11 total acres. There are places that are hard to see. It’s expensive to have that type of security system.”
Martin and Ritchie praised the Cumberland Police Department for its efforts.
“They are doing a good job. They’ve been cooperative and on top of it,” said Ritchie. “We hope they are able to catch them.”
The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 301-777-1600 or Lt. Andrew Tichnell, investigating officer, at 301-759-6476.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.