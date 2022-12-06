HAGERSTOWN — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40.
Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road.
Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east when he went off the roadway for unknown reason and hit a utility pole, police said.
Troopers found Reid unconscious. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:16 a.m.
Reid’s father and fellow firefighter Capt. Mike Reid announced his son’s death on the fire company’s Facebook page.
“This is the hardest notification I’ve ever had to make! It is with a completely broken heart that I announce the death of my son Fire Chief Zachary Reid who died this morning from injuries suffered in a traffic accident.”
