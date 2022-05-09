KEYSER, W.Va. — Clearway Energy Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark the commencement of commercial operations for newly constructed Black Rock, a 115 megawatt wind farm that spans Grant and Mineral counties. Black Rock is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with customers Toyota Motor North America and AEP Energy Partners.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of a wind farm that’s creating both power and opportunity,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group. “This wind farm is the newest power plant in West Virginia’s long legacy of energy leadership and will play a central role in providing jobs and investments that help communities thrive. We’re grateful for the many local partners — including trade unions, elected officials, and members of the community — who helped make it possible. We also extend our thanks to our customers Toyota and AEP Energy Partners, who contracted with Black Rock to provide clean, low-cost power for their local operations.”
Black Rock is home to 23 state-of-the-art wind turbines that will generate enough electricity to power 55,000 homes every year. The new wind farm will also increase the state’s wind energy generation by 15%.
Black Rock created more than 200 union jobs during construction and nearly a dozen jobs in ongoing operations. Clearway is one of the largest taxpayers in Grant and Mineral counties, contributing $12 million in property taxes and $9 million in business and occupancy taxes during the life of the project.
“Black Rock represents a tremendous investment by Clearway in our state,” said Mitch Carmichael, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “With the infusion of three wind farms in the Potomac Highlands area, including Black Rock, the company has made a meaningful impact on the local region.”
Friday’s ceremony began with introductory remarks from Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral), followed by the national anthem sung by students from nearby Elk Garden Primary School. Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway, then highlighted the development of Black Rock and the benefits that it brings to West Virginia’s diverse energy portfolio.
Also in attendance at the event were members of the Clearway Community Benefit Fund Committee. The fund will distribute $130,000 in grants in 2022 and $50,000 annually over the life of the project.
Black Rock reached commercial operations in February 2022. Clearway’s 550 MW portfolio in the state includes another 120 MW wind farm under development in the same region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.