ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The US Wind Force Foundation recently announced the recipients of the first round of grants from Clearway’s Black Rock Community Benefit Fund.
Twenty-one grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 and totaling $133,214 were allocated to nonprofits, community services organizations, educational institutions and other institutions in Grant and Mineral counties.
The 115 megawatt Black Rock wind farm, which reached commercial operations in December, is indirectly owned and operated by Clearway Energy Group. The community benefit fund will make grants of an additional $50,000 to local nonprofits each year for the life of the project.
A committee of local residents reviewed more than 30 applications for the 2022 grant cycle.
“It has been a pleasure working with all the members of the committee to allocate the grant funds and their diligence in the process is much appreciated," said Keri Whitacre, a Mineral County resident who chaired the committee.
Grant recipients were:
• Burlington United Methodist Family Services, $5,000 to furnish one room in the Hope Meadows Recovery House.
• City of Petersburg, $3,522 to construct a fence at the Becki Alt Landhart Dog Park
• Compelled to Change, $5,000 for the Lil Homies Mentorship Program.
• Developmental Center and Workshop, Inc., $2,650 to purchase 10 document bins for the document destruction program.
• Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc., $20,000 to establish a scholarship fund for a wind technology degree.
• Elk District Ambulance Service, $8,500 to replace the ambulance building roof.
• Elk District Volunteer Fire Company, $1,000 for the 16th Annual People with Disabilities/Wounded Warrior Deer Hunt
• Elk District Volunteer Fire Company, $2,000 to upgrade to LED lights.
• Fountain Volunteer Fire Company, $4,000 to upgrade high elevation rescue equipment.
• Friends of Ashby’s Fort, $2,500 for installation of lighting equipment at the performance pavilion.
• Friends of Jennings Randolph Lake, $2,500 for construction of nine permanent wheelchair ramps.
• Grant County Commission, $16,000 for purchase of playground equipment at Welton Park.
• Keyser Area Little League, $7,600 for installation of a bullpen for pitchers, renovation of a batting cage and a new concession stand roof.
• Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau, $967 for purchase of nine chairs for conference room.
• Mount Storm Volunteer Fire Department, $9,000 to purchase SCBA air packs.
• New Creek Primary School, $1,875 for baseball field improvements and purchase of soccer nets.
• Petersburg High School, $5,000 for construction of a basketball locker room.
• Town of Elk Garden, $5,000 for construction of new utility building to house equipment.
• Union Educational Complex, $13,000 for conversion of an unused school room to a weight room.
• West Virginia University Potomac State College, $500 for preservation and digitization of historic back issues of the Mineral Daily News Tribune.
• WVU Foundation, Inc (FBO -Mineral Co 4-H/FFA Livestock), $12,600 for safety improvements to agriculture buildings at county fairgrounds.
“We are extremely pleased to be part of this community,” said Doug Vance, plant manager for the Black Rock wind farm. “It’s an honor to help support such worthy local initiatives.”
The allocation committee includes Keri Whitacre, chair, Randy Crane, vice chair, Michael Boggs, Dana Carr, Bill Dunithan, Kristi Evans, Carla Kaposy and Tony Stutts.
