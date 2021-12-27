KEYSER, W.Va. — Clifton E. Brooks Sr., West Virginia's last surviving Tuskegee Airman and a longtime resident of Keyser, died Friday. He was 99.
While he was a young man studying mechanical engineering at West Virginia State College, Brooks was recruited to serve in the U.S. Air Force as a cryptologist during World War II. He came to serve as the head code technician in Italy.
“To my knowledge the code was never broken," Brooks told the Times-News during a 2005 interview. “Twenty-five years after I got out of the Air Force, FBI agents would come to my house in Keyser. They wouldn’t interview me, but would talk to my relatives to see if I leaked any information about the code, because it was still being used.”
Brooks was presented in 2010 with a bronze replica of a Congressional Gold Medal that was presented in 2007 to the Tuskegee Airmen.
Mineral County resident T.J. Coleman, the president of the Aubrey Stewart Project, said he considered it imperative for the county to honor Brooks' legacy.
In 2018, Mayor Damon Tillman worked to have the city's South End Park renamed Clifton E. Brooks Park in the airman's honor, and Coleman spoke at the ceremony. Coleman also placed a sign near the Keyser-McCoole Memorial Bridge recognizing Brooks.
Coleman was emotional Monday as he reflected on Brooks' life and impact — not only on himself, but on all the generations of Black members of the Air Force for whom Brooks and the other Tuskegee Airmen paved the way.
"These Tuskegee men and women paved the way for me and millions of other African Americans to serve in the military," Coleman said. "They were the ones that took the racial issue over the top, from non-existence, to tolerance, to somewhat acceptance. It was them."
Because of the enormity of Brooks' impact, Coleman said, "I tried to do everything I could to recognize him and honor him. He was humility personified. He did what he did in humility."
At the park renaming ceremony, Coleman said he knelt in front of Brooks to thank him for his legacy.
"I got on my knees in front of him, and I told him, 'Mr. Brooks, thank you for what you've done for so many people,'" Coleman said. "This is what he said to me in his quiet tone: He said, 'I can't believe you're doing all this for me.'"
Tillman said Monday that honoring Brooks' legacy was among his first priorities when he was elected mayor, as he was "an American hero and a community hero." He said he considers getting the park named in Brooks' honor a highlight of his tenure in office.
"That day did something to my heart," Tillman said. "It made my heart so proud to see Mr. Brooks, and to see him smile, and to see his family so happy knowing that their granddad was getting the respect that was due to him."
Coleman said he has worked to have Brooks recognized in county schools, not only so students could be aware of his contributions to history but of his sterling character, so that they might emulate him.
Brooks was "soft-spoken and laughing," Coleman said, with a sharp sense of humor. He was also an exceptionally hard worker, and dedicated to excellence in all pursuits, said Coleman.
"I'm trying to do this and be this for the generations coming behind him and me, because they need a light to give them purpose — an example of how you don't just walk through life, you make a difference," Coleman said.
Following the war, Brooks worked for Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. until he retired in 1985.
The Tuskegee Airmen were African-American military pilots who fought in World War II. They formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces. The name also applies to the navigators, bombardiers, mechanics, instructors, crew chiefs, nurses, cooks and other support personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.