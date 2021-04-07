OAKLAND — Information is being sought from the public regarding the theft of a dozen chainsaws from toolboxes of work vehicles parked in the former Treasure Island store on Weber Road.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office is investigating thefts, which occurred sometime between April 2 and 5, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-334-1911. Tips can be left at www.garrettcountycrimesolvers.org. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be eligible for information leading to the recovery of the chainsaws and an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.