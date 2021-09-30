CUMBERLAND, Md. — The members of the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition hope to use silence to elevate the voices of participants during a planned protest Saturday afternoon on City Hall grounds.
From 12-2 p.m., members of the group and others will gather for Silence in Solidarity, a protest focused on reproductive rights in light of events like the recent passage of Senate Bill 8 in Texas, which took effect Sept. 1. That law bans abortion once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, and permits residents to sue individuals who help someone obtain one, including medical providers.
Sarah Parsons, president of the Women’s Action Coalition, said the group tries to host local events for hot-button national issues for those who cannot travel to larger gatherings outside of the city and state.
“Not to mention, the more sister events that happen, the more attention there is for the cause,” Parsons said.
When planning the event, Parsons said, members of the group had several different points to consider as they laid out their approach.
They didn’t want to center one group over another, and also wanted to take into consideration the ongoing pandemic and the safety of attendees. Still, Parsons said, it was important to find a way to communicate their respective messages.
“One of the problems we run into is that a lot of voices don’t get heard in these events,” Parsons said, noting that the experiences of people of color and transgender individuals are frequently not addressed as they should be in regard to reproductive rights.
“It’s not that it’s intentional. I think most often it is that people tend to see the issue through the lens they’re looking through, and so they forget that it might look differently to others, that the issue impacts other people in a much different way,” she said.
“We started talking about how to make this event intersectional and inclusive, and how to not amplify one voice, one story over another,” Parsons said, noting that they also wanted to find a way to hold the event while not encouraging the spread of COVID-19, of which cases have spiked in recent months in Allegany County.
Eventually, “one of the steering committee members of WAC said ‘What if we just make it a silent event?’” Parsons said. “We all really liked the idea, and we talked about what a visual impact that would be, even if it is only 10 of us standing there. We agreed to wear the same color, so we’re standing there in red, with red face masks, not saying anything, holding signs that express our opinions.
“We think it creates a visually impactful statement, and allows each person to express their point of view or their story in the way that they’re comfortable with, in their own words.”
Participants are asked to come clad in red bearing signs, with messages of their choice that are free of profanity. Attendees must also wear a mask, Parsons said, and red face masks will be provided. They will also do their part to ensure social distancing is maintained, Parsons said.
While unsure how many people will attend, Parsons is hopeful for a thought-provoking, peaceful event.
“We hope that people can take the time to really look at what we’re doing, and read some of the signs and kind of sit with the message even if they don’t agree,” Parsons said. “We’re hoping it creates a conversation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.