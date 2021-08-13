CUMBERLAND — One person was arrested and a large quanity of cocaine and firearms seized Wednesday when police from Allegany and Mineral counties raided a Morningside Drive residence, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
Brett Leonza Freeman, of Cumberland and Ridgeley, West Virginia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Firearms charges were pending after police allegedly seized an AR-15 rifle and three handguns.
Police said the cocaine had a street value of $18,000. Money and drug packaging materials were also seized, police said.
Freeman remained jailed Friday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bond.
