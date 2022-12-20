CUMBERLAND — An Arctic cold front is expected to slam the region Thursday on the heels of several inches of mixed precipitation followed by plummeting temperatures and winds gusting near 50 mph.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the region in effect from Thursday at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. calling for "heavy wintry precipitation."
About 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall between 6 a.m. and noon on Thursday across the region, Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, said. The precipitation will then change to freezing rain before becoming rain in the afternoon.
The precipitation will arrive just ahead of the Arctic blast that will drive temperatures into single-digit readings along with wind gusts at 40 to 50 mph, Merrill said. The front also will cause a "flash freeze" about daybreak Friday that will ice over roadways.
"Flash freezes are extremely rare in Allegany County, east of Route 36, because the downsloping component of the wind usually overcomes the immense cold air and wind dries the road before the moisture can instantly freeze," Merrill, a native of Cumberland, said. "This Arctic front has absolutely no mercy and it will almost rival the 1983 Christmas cold spell. Roads, even those treated, will turn to ice within two hours after the front passes Garrett and Allegany County."
Lows Saturday morning will fall to 2 degrees in Cumberland and minus 5 degrees in Garrett County, Merrill said, with wind chill readings expected to be minus 25 degrees in Garrett County and minus 17 in Cumberland.
The last time Cumberland had a white Christmas was in 2012 when the city received two inches of snow, according to Merrill. A white Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as having 1 inch of snow on the ground. A trace of snow was reported across the region in 2020 but not enough to meet the weather service designation, he said.
