ACCIDENT — The demand for career paramedics is ever increasing — not just locally but throughout the region — and Garrett College is helping train those first responders.
More than 200 people have graduated from the college’s paramedic program since it began in 1993.
“We completed our 18th class that has 23 students who graduated May 12,” Doug Beitzel, who has served as program director since 2007, said.
To become nationally-certified, students complete 1,000 hours of coursework during a two-year period.
“I believe three or four of our students are not emergency medical technicians somewhere. They each will be looking at a paid position after being certified,” Beitzel, who is employed by the Cumberland Fire Department where he is a captain with 20 years’ service, said.
Allegany County Department of Emergency Services had seven employees graduate from the 2022 paramedic class, which marks the largest group of clinicians to attend the training at the same time in the history of the county department.
“We take great pride in congratulating paramedics Brett Thomas, Brooke Croston, Charity Collins, Hanna Taranto, Justin Sklodowski, Kassinda Morlen and Kaulin Kamauf,” said county DES Director James Pyles.
The DES has two additional employees, Brittany Porter and Alex Looker, who are also completing their paramedic training through Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the next few weeks.
To apply for consideration for enrollment into the program, applicants must first be certified as emergency medical technicians.
Classes for the program are held two evenings per week from 6:30 to 10:45 p.m. at the Career Technology Training Center in Accident.
The program includes a minimum of 465 hours of instruction in addition to clinical hours scheduled by the student outside of class.
The program had a job placement rate of 98% of students who graduated from 2018-2022, officials said.
The program’s 19th class will begin in the fall. In addition to Beitzel, the staff includes Jim Koon, the program coordinator, who has served since 1994, and Joshua Hook, who was hired as the lead paramedic instructor in January 2021. None of the staff are employed full-time.
Jean Tressler helped start the program with Lowell Bender, the Garrett Community College dean of continuing education at that time. Tressler was the program’s coordinator of operation prior to retiring in 2014.
Dr. Janelle Martin has served as the medical director since 2017. She is also the Maryland Region 1 (Allegany and Garrett counties) medical director as well as the medical director for LifeNet 8-1 medical helicopter based in Hagerstown.
More information on the paramedic program may be found at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/paramedic-additional-info.php.
