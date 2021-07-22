CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will serve as the first stop for a town hall to discuss strategies for addressing the ongoing crisis of drug overdoses next month.
The Aug. 26 town hall was announced Wednesday afternoon during an event with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster to update the public on the state's overdose response strategy. Rutherford also announced during the event the award of $5.5 million in Opioid Operational Command Center grants to address the crisis, including nearly $280,000 in combined grants to three Allegany County entities.
According to a press release, the town hall "will engage community members, discuss their experiences, as well as what tactics may be effective in addressing the opioid crisis." No further information was immediately available.
Rutherford said the grants, which support 39 projects, are part of the state's broader overdose response strategy.
“We are focused on addressing the opioid epidemic using every tool at our disposal, and that includes supporting partners who are committed to building a healthier and safer Maryland,” Rutherford said. “These programs utilize proven and promising initiatives that can create measurable and meaningful changes, and save individuals most at-risk of losing their lives to the opioid epidemic.”
The pandemic has had "a domino effect," Rutherford said, including on the state's rapidly rising opioid overdose rates. Western Maryland has been severely affected by the crisis. Between 2019 and 2020, per the 2020 OOCC report released in April, Allegany County’s opioid-related intoxication death rate jumped by nearly 110%. Opioid overdose deaths increased in Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties by 45.9% in that same timeframe, the largest regional percentage increase in the state.
The Allegany County State's Attorney's Office will receive more than $58,200 for their drug diversion program, per the release. Social services nonprofit Pressley Ridge Maryland will receive $162,000 for their Homebuilders program, and AHEC West has been granted more than $59,200 "to provide a peer support specialist to assist participants in drug court, pre-trial diversion, and jail reentry programs in Allegany County," the release states.
The OOCC also awarded Allegany County a block grant of more than $114,000 in June for peer recovery services, increasing the available stock of naloxone for county first responders and to "support law enforcement interdiction operations," the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.