ELLERSLIE — Columbia Gas will replace more than 15,200 feet of underground pipe in Ellerslie.
The work will affect customers in the areas of Mason Dixon View, Hummingbird Lane, Redoak Way, Greenwood Street, Quail Lane, Albright Street, Shaffer Street, Schellersburg Road, Nuthatch Drive, Tyson Lane, Devore Street, Swallow Drive, Bottom Street, Temple Street, Gardner Street, High Pine Court, Ellerslie Road, Whitetail Lane, Stevenson Street, Fenway Street and Bloom Street.
Work is expected to last through September and will take place Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect lane restrictions during working hours.
The construction work will require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for affected customers while their service is transferred to the new pipe.
Columbia Gas will contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This, and other work on existing outside meters, will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.
All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.