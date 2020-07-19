CANONSBURG, Pa. — Mark Kempic has been named president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Maryland and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, effective Sept. 1. The move follows the recent announcement that Mike Huwar will be departing the company for other opportunities.
Kempic has nearly 40 years with the company and has held roles of increasing responsibility in the customer, engineering, legal and regulatory organizations. He previously served as president of Columbia Gas of Maryland and Pennsylvania before taking on the role of NiSource chief transformation officer in 2017. Most recently, Kempic served as president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.
Kempic began his career with Columbia Gas in 1979 as a part-time night dispatcher and continued through the company, serving as an engineering technician, operations research analyst, information center analyst, gas supply analyst and corporate planning coordinator. In 2006, Kempic was named assistant general counsel for NiSource Corporate Services where he managed a staff that provided substantive legal support in multiple jurisdictions and advised the presidents of regulated revenue and their staffs on various regulatory and legal matters.
Kempic has held professional memberships with a number of organizations, including the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and The Energy Association of Pennsylvania. He also previously served on the board of the United Way of Washington County, and currently serves on the board of the American Red Cross of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.
Kempic holds a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from the University of Pittsburgh and an associate engineering degree in solar heating and cooling from the Pennsylvania State University.
In 1991, he earned his Juris Doctor from Capital University School of Law. Kempic has been licensed to practice law in four states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Massachusetts.
Kempic is a native of Uniontown and currently resides in Pittsburgh.
