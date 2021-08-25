CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold virtual public comment hearings on the request by Columbia Gas of Maryland to increase its gas distribution rates by $6.1 million. Hearings are scheduled for Aug. 26 and Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Public Utility Law Judge Christine Burke will preside.
As proposed, the total bill for an average residential customer would increase from $97.65 per month to $108.47 per month, or by 11.1%. According to Columbia’s application, the rate increase is necessary due to increasing investment in the replacement of leak-prone pipeline infrastructure and higher operation and maintenance expenses. The company’s most recent prior rate case was decided by the commission in November 2020.
To speak at the hearing, email psc.pulj@maryland.gov by noon on the day of each hearing. The hearings will be held on the Webex platform and participants will receive an email with the link to join in. Each hearing will be simultaneously live-streamed on the Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.
Written comments can be submitted until Oct. 22 at www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/ or to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul St., 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. All comments should reference Case. No 9664.
