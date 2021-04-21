LAVALE — A traffic stop made Tuesday for alleged traffic violations resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Derick A. Anderson Jr. of Columbia, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
During a search of the vehicle stopped on National Highway, deputies discovered large quantities of suspected heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine that were packaged for sale and distribution, police said.
Anderson was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and related charges.
He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center Wednesday without bond pending a bail review in district court.
