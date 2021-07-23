MCCOOLE — A company that recycles commercial truck tires from around the globe is locating in McCoole.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to extend a 15-year lease to MNM&D, Inc. of Pasadena to locate a tire recycling facility in the McCoole Business Park. The vote was conducted at the board’s regular public meeting at the County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
Once fully operational, the business could employ as many as 50, according to Nathan Price, county project manager.
“MNM&D is a tire recycling company currently in Pasadena, Maryland,” said Price. “They are currently sitting on an acre and a half, which they’ve outgrown, so they are looking to open a second location in Allegany County. The business park is a perfect location for them. There is a 9,000-square-foot building there and sits on eight acres. So they are able to expand.”
Price said employment opportunities will increase with the company as it becomes established.
“Right away we are looking at three to five employees and by year three they are looking to employ up to 50 people as well as constructing a new building on the location,” said Price. “We feel like this is a low-risk, high-reward opportunity in Allegany County. It will be a shot in the arm for McCoole and Westernport.”
Jake Shade, county commission president, asked if anyone could take tires to be recycled at the facility.
“At this point it is industrial (tires only),” said Price. “They have contracts with individual trucking companies. Their main customers are in Washington County and Martinsburg, West Virginia. They also have contracts outside the country with four or five different countries already. They have $5 million worth of contracts they already have.”
Price said they can recycle the metal wheel parts as well.
“They have two machines. One machine breaks down the steel in the tire and they export that out,” said Price. “They also (process) the rubber that they can break down to any size the customer wants.”
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said the site was “sitting there empty.” He, Commissioner Dave Caporale and Shade, congratulated Price and Jeff Barclay, the county’s economic development director, for helping to bring MNM&D to Allegany County.
