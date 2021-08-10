KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s commissioners approved an expansion to the county’s 911 alert service, as well as contractor bids for two projects during their Tuesday meeting.
County Coordinator Luke McKenzie, who also serves as director of emergency services, said an upgrade to the mass notification system was planned in advance and accounted for in the department’s approved budget. It will cost about $5,000 annually.
The upgrade will allow the department to send out emergency notifications to residents’ landlines. The current system only sends text messages, he said. Customers can also sign up for calls to their cellphones.
“It’s supposed to be a way to access the elderly better than text messages,” McKenzie said, noting the system is used for informing residents of events ranging from boil water advisories to weather-related evacuation notices.
The commissioners reviewed bids received for new doors and windows to be installed in the courthouse, as well as construction of a new storage facility for the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department.
For construction of the storage building, McKenzie said the commission received two bids. The first was from Oakland-based CN Metals for $137,250 to purchase and erect the building without electricity. The second bid, from Kesner’s Countryside Construction in New Creek, was valued at $185,000.
The commission ultimately voted unanimously to accept the bid from CN Metals.
For the installation of new doors and windows in the courthouse, McKenzie said the sole bid received was from Glass Service of Cumberland, for estimated costs of roughly $32,000 for the doors and $16,000 for the windows. The commission voted to accept the bid.
The commission meets next on Aug. 24.
