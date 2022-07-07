KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials are hopeful that their request for a new traffic light on state Route 28 at the entrance to the Frankfort schools campus in Short Gap will be approved by the state.
During the group's meeting on June 28, the board voted in favor of sending a letter to the West Virginia Division of Highways District Five Headquarters requesting the installation of a new light at the Falcon Way intersection, outside of the school campus.
"As you are likely aware the ground has been broken for a new elementary school at the current Frankfort Educational Complex," the commissioners wrote in the letter sent to District 5 engineer J. Lee Thorne. "Adding this school is going to add additional congestion and put several hundred more students in this area."
In a phone interview, Commission President Dr. Richard "Doc" Lechliter said that the aim of the requested light is to alleviate traffic in the area when school is in session, as well as "for the safety of the students."
Currently, Lechliter said, "officers spend a good bit of time every afternoon directing traffic to try and safely get the buses and student drivers out."
Lechliter also said they'd informally discussed the letter with county schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, who broached the subject of the light during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Ravenscroft said that he and school safety coordinator John Wilson discussed placing the light with district highway engineers. During the meeting, he said, "we were encouraged by their reception to our thoughts, especially with the number of people that will be on this hill now."
They're not asking for "an all-day light," Ravenscroft said, but rather something to safely guide traffic during school drop-off and pick-up hours. Ravenscroft said the light, if installed, will also hopefully help school resource officers direct the heavy flow of traffic, especially "now that you're extending the period of busyness by at least probably an hour."
