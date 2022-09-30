KEYSER, W.Va. — Finding a workable solution to ongoing water supply issues in Piedmont hasn’t been easy to achieve, town officials told the Mineral County Commission Tuesday, and the state’s proposal would be costly for residents.
Piedmont Mayor Paula Boggs and Councilman Greg Harvey, the town’s water commissioner, met with county commissioners to discuss their ongoing struggle in finding a realistic permanent solution to the town’s water supply issues.
Piedmont residents are currently under a boil water notice, Harvey said, due to high levels of manganese in the water. While it has “zero health hazards,” the discoloration manganese produces makes people wary of drinking the water. The levels of the metal in the water have also been steadily decreasing, Harvey noted, and are expected to resolve in one to two weeks.
Before its closure in June 2019, Piedmont received potable water from the paper mill formerly owned and operated by Verso Corp. across the Maryland state line in Luke. Its water supply was shut off in October 2020.
The town previously received $1.5 million in federal funds to drill a line underneath Ashfield Street and the North Branch of the Potomac River that would connect to potable water in Westernport, Harvey said, but surveys conducted by Dunn Engineering found that wasn’t feasible. Officials in Luke also weren’t interested in Piedmont connecting to their water lines, according to Harvey.
Piedmont has a functioning water filtration plant located near Washington Street. While Maryland environmental officials gave Piedmont the OK to draw water either from the Savage River Dam or the Potomac, Harvey said, engineers from Dunn said the water isn’t deep enough to do so.
Currently, Harvey said, Piedmont spends $6,800 to $7,000 a month to get raw water from Westernport that they treat themselves. They pay for all the water regardless of whether they treat it, Harvey noted. Piedmont has roughly 700 residents and 280 water customers.
The solution proffered by the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, Harvey said, is for Piedmont to connect to Keyser’s water supply, which would mean the construction of a six-mile line spanning between the municipalities. That’s also the only solution the state will fund, he said.
In conversations with Keyser City Councilman Jim Hannas, however, Harvey said the town learned that Keyser’s water plant likely can’t produce enough to also supply Piedmont.
Connecting to Keyser’s water supply would be pricey for Piedmont as well, Harvey said.
“At Keyser’s current water rates, before their (hike for water and sewer fees) it’s going to cost us $700 more a month than what we get from Westernport,” Harvey said. “The city of Piedmont can’t afford this. We can afford if they’d let me put an intake in to treat our own water. We were doing it before. Before all this started, we could pay to run our plant. Now we’re $29,000 in debt to Westernport on raw water.”
Boggs and Harvey both said they were frustrated with the state’s approach, as well as the engineering firm.
“They didn’t ask Keyser, and they didn’t ask us,” Boggs said of the plan to join one water supply to another.
Commission President Jerry Whisner said he shared the Piedmont officials’ discomfort.
“My personal opinion is that I don’t like it,” Whisner said. “I don’t like the fact that you’re coming from Keyser. I don’t like the fact that you’re dependent on Keyser and dependent on their rates.”
Rate increases are almost inevitable, Harvey said, but the plan to draw water from Keyser would lead to much more significant spikes.
“I do not believe a six-mile line from Keyser to Piedmont is in Piedmont’s best interest,” Harvey said.Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow her on Twitter @LindsayRenWood, email lrenner-wood@times-news.com or call 304-639-4403.
