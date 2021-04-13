KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission agreed Tuesday to consider a funding request from the local branch of the Civil Air Patrol, though no guarantees were made.
Ben Wolters, a volunteer representing the Cumberland Composite Squadron based at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford, said that the Maryland Wing of the CAP would like to see more activity from the local branch, but the current facilities available to them cannot adequately support that.
The CAP, which assists with search and rescue efforts and is manned by volunteers, also offers a range of educational programs for youth ages 11 to 18. The Cumberland squadron has about 35 cadets, as well as 12-15 senior volunteers, Wolters said.
Existing facilities, Wolters said, are so “dilapidated” they’re essentially unusable. The price of constructing a new 50 by 100 foot building for training and other purposes is projected to cost more than the originally-predicted $180,000.
Wolters asked the county to contribute approximately $30,000 to the effort.
Originally, Wolters said, they’d planned for a 50-by-60 foot building, but realized that wouldn’t be large enough.
“It turns out that we’re growing so fast that that will not be big enough,” Wolters said. “We’re looking frantically everywhere we could find to help us stop the gap.”
They have been fortunate thus far to have applied for and received more than $90,000 in funds from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s capital budget, Wolters said, noting that they also anticipate receiving at least $10,000 from Allegany County government and plan to approach West Virginia’s state government as well. Still, Wolters said, “we’re about $30,000 short.”
Commission President Richard “Doc” Lechliter said that, as the commission just finished the preliminary budget process for the coming fiscal year, they couldn’t make any guarantees. Still, he said they would entertain the request in the future.
The commission’s next business meeting is April 27.
