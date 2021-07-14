CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade said Wednesday he will seek the state Senate seat held by retiring Sen. George C. Edwards.
Shade's announcement came one day after Edwards (R-Allegany, Garrett, Washington) released a statement announcing his retirement at the end of his current term, which is January 2023.
“I love our community and want us to succeed," Shade said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work I’ve accomplished as a county commissioner, and now is the time to move on to another challenge."
Shade, 28, a Republican, was first elected to the county commission in 2014 and is serving his second term. He was first elected at age 21, the youngest person ever to be elected as a county commissioner in Maryland.
He was the only candidate for the seat listed Wednesday on the state Board of Elections website.
“Senator Edwards has been a respected voice in Annapolis for many years and I plan to continue his legacy of being an effective conservative senator for Western Maryland,” Shade said.
The Maryland Senate is the upper house of the General Assembly, composed of 47 senators elected from an equal number of constituent single-member districts.
Shade said he wants to build on his accomplishments as a county commissioner.
"When I began in 2014, our county government was dysfunctional," he said. "We couldn’t work with the Board of Education or the animal shelter, and we had poor relationships with some of our other local governments. We have turned all of that around and the level of cooperation has never been greater.
“We worked together to build a state-of-the-art (Allegany) high school that we could afford. We put school resource officers and mental health counselors in schools," he said. "This would have been impossible with previous Boards of Education and commissioners. We are now all on the same page, which is why you will see students fully back in school this fall."
Shade graduated from Allegany High School in 2011. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in government and politics and a master's in technology entrepreneurship.
“During my time as commissioner, I created the first countywide blight removal program, changed zoning and alcohol laws to allow for our new craft breweries, boosted the Homestead Tax Credit, invested in a new fire/EMS communication system, as well as adding employees so when you dial 911, you know a well-trained person will quickly be at your front door," he said. "We did all of that without a dime in increased taxes.
Shade said the county is coming back strong from the pandemic after a program was created that resulted in 689 grants totaling more than $3.8 million being distributed to local businesses.
"We need good people in leadership who aren’t afraid to speak up for Western Maryland in Annapolis," he said. "With the support of our residents, that’s what I intend to continue to do.”
