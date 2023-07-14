CUMBERLAND — For the second month in a row, Allegany County commissioners postponed their decision on a substantial tax credit for AES Warrior Run.
A motion prepared for the commissioners Thursday requested approval of a manufacturer’s tax exemption of “$2,442,577 less $50,000 and for a period of 10 years beginning with tax year 2023-2024” for equipment purchased in 2022 by AES Warrior Run Limited Partnership.
The commissioners tabled the same request at their meeting last month.
At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners William Atkinson and Creade Brodie — board president David Caporale was absent — agreed to delay ruling on the request.
“We reached out to AES and because of the holiday and stuff the timing just wasn’t quite right for us,” Brodie said of wanting more information on the credit. “We need about another week to 10 days to explore this.”
The county’s request form states “any application submitted after 4/30/23 shall not be considered.”
According to AES’ completion of the document, signed April 12, the company acquired roughly 40 pieces of equipment that include a material handling crusher hoist, boiler sample panel instruments, laptops and monitors, between 2020 and 2022.
Some equipment the county previously approved for the exemption was disposed of last year, the form states.
In April, the Cumberland Times-News reported Potomac Edison proposed, to the Maryland Public Service Commission, to buy out its contract with the AES Warrior Run coal-fired power generating station.
The $357 million deal would end the relationship between the two companies seven years early and reportedly save Potomac Edison customers about $80 million.
“By successfully negotiating a buyout of the Warrior Run contract, Potomac Edison is not only potentially saving customers a substantial amount of money, but also likely helping to stabilize their bills by eliminating charges that are based on a volatile market,” Linda Moss, president of the company’s Maryland operations, said at the time. “This is an important step toward keeping bills affordable and more predictable for our customers.”
Under the agreement, AES would operate Warrior Run through at least May 2024, work on a transition for its roughly 75 employees and maintain control of the site following its decommission.
Potomac Edison’s contract with AES Warrior Run was established in 2000 as a requirement of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act passed by Congress in 1978.
In late May, the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, an independent state agency that represents consumers of utilities including electricity and natural gas, formally complained to the Public Service Commission that the buyout could unnecessarily strap Potomac Edison customers with a $357 million bill.
“The Commission should not rush to approve Potomac Edison’s proposed buyout without a full evaluation,” David S. Lapp, director of the People’s Counsel, reportedly said at the time.
“Potomac Edison’s customers have already paid far more than they should have for Warrior Run,” he said. “The proposal could make a bad situation even worse.”
While it is possible that the buyout amount is less than customers would pay if the contract remains in place, the outcome is not clear, OPC said and added Potomac Edison was asking the PSC to make a quick decision to approve its proposal without a full review.
“If Warrior Run will be retired soon anyway, the buyout contract would cause an unwarranted windfall for the coal plant owner at the expense of Potomac Edison customers,” Lapp said. “The Commission should not let AES and Potomac Edison dictate the commission’s decision-making deadline, and it should fully evaluate the deal before strapping Potomac Edison customers with a massive bill that may be unnecessary.”
