CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Courthouse will now be visible at night thanks to a collaboration by citizens, business leaders and county officials.
The historic courthouse was illuminated Tuesday with powerful LED dusk-to-dawn lights placed on nearby utility poles by a crew from Potomac Edison.
The effort was led by former downtown manager Ed Mullaney, who began by lighting church steeples in Cumberland in the 1990s.
"We wanted to rededicate our lighting program that we started then, so we got the team back together," said Mullaney. "Lighting the courthouse is a real crowning gem. It's a feeling of pride. It gets people excited."
Mullaney said came up with the idea of lighting the city's church steeples and historic structures in the late 1980s. In an effort to inspire and unite the community during tough economic times, including the closure of the Kelly-Springfield Tire plant, he and other like-minded citizens formed the Light the Steeples Committee. The group began a grassroots effort to illuminate the city's prized sites, particularly the church steeples that are a dominant feature of the city's skyline.
"It was just something that we wanted to do for the city," said Leslie Stevens, an original member of the Light the Steeples Committee along with her husband Mike. "We sold T-shirts and rose bushes and shrubs ... we had a booth at Heritage Days. People were excited and we got it done."
After a few years of fundraising, the committee achieved success in 1995 when they were able to have lights installed on Emmanuel Episcopal, First Presbyterian, St. Paul's Lutheran and SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. All four churches are situated on Washington and Fayette streets overlooking the city's downtown.
The achievement was celebrated with a well-attended event in November 1995 at the Western Maryland Railway Station.
"It was a great crowd and wonderful night," said Mullaney. "My brother Mike came up to me and said, 'This has really caught the heart and soul and imagination of this community.'"
However, in recent years Mullaney's group noticed that the lights had grown dim.
The committee decided to get active once more to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020, but members were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, they did not give up their idea. Finally, in December, the committee began reaching out to the churches, Potomac Edison, Capital Electric Supply and the Allegany County commissioners. The courthouse was a new addition. It was not in the original lighting project in 1995.
"The county voted unanimously to pay for the lights for the courthouse and Potomac Edison made a gift in kind, to be a good neighbor, by letting us use the poles and installing the lights for us," said Mullaney.
"You can see the lights from the highway ... they're beautiful," said Marty Dunnington of Potomac Edison. "They came to us and asked if we would put lights on the poles, and we said 'Sure, we are glad to do it for the community.'"
Capital Electric supplied the lights.
"I had done some work for Ed when he was working on a lighting project at Bishop Walsh School," said Jeff Koontz of Capital Electric Supply. "I know how much he cares, and I was glad to get involved. I wanted to make sure he had good quality lights that would do a good job."
The courthouse "turned out better than I even imagined," said Mullaney.
All four original churches have agreed to get new lighting, he said.
"We spoke with Rev. Ryan Viands at St. Pauls, Rev. Martha McGill at Emmanuel Episcopal and Bob and Julie Courtney at First Presbyterian as well as representatives of Saint Peter and Paul. The churches have really gotten energized. They have offered to pay for their lights themselves," Mullaney said.
Mullaney said St. Pauls and First Presbyterian have already added new lighting, and the remaining churches are in the process.
"You can't do something like this without people coming together for their community," said Mullaney. "It's something we can be proud of."
