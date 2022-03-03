CUMBERLAND, Md. — From the team it takes to organize it to the crowd that shows up for the event, the Hooley Plunge is a complete community affair, organizers say.
The annual event, scheduled Saturday, raises money for Special Olympics of Allegany County and other local organizations that support developmentally disabled individuals. All funds donated stay in the county and, over the years, the Plunge has raised more than $1.7 million.
This weekend's Plunge will be the 18th. It is typically held in March, but last year's event, held in October, differed from ones past not just because of when it was held, but because it was held without the presence of its founder, Dr. Sean McCagh, who died from COVID-19 in January 2021.
Alhambra Wamba Caravan 89 member Jim Stafford said that he began working on organizing the event at the behest of McCagh, a fellow member. The members of the group were "ecstatic" to have the opportunity to organize the Plunge, Stafford said, because it fit with the organization's work in support of children with developmental disabilities.
Beyond supporting the local Special Olympics chapter, Stafford said, the Hooley Plunge has raised money for Allegany County Public Schools students and Boy Scout Troop 89, and also supports an annual $2,500 scholarship awarded to Frostburg State University students studying special education, among other endeavors.
In the past, Stafford said, one recipient of some of the funds raised was "a young man who was paralyzed who wanted to walk across the stage to get his diploma. We bought him a walker ... and he was able to walk across the stage at Fort Hill High School and get his diploma."
The Alhambra chapter has about 145 members, Stafford said, each of whom plays a part in organizing the event. The group is also aided by volunteers throughout the community, he said, including from the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Gap State Park and the Rotary Club of Cumberland.
"Many people come to our assistance when we're putting this thing together," Stafford said.
In nearly two decades of organizing the Plunge, Stafford said, he's seen it grow tremendously, both in attendance and donations. Much of that, he said, is due to McCagh's hard work and influence, which was evident in the success of the most recent Hooley.
Last October's event was "by far our biggest one ever," said Stafford.
"We knew it would be big. We just didn't know that it would be our biggest one ever," Stafford said. "I think we took in about $175,000, and our previous one was big. We thought that was a great one — $124,000. With our community, it's amazing that as small as we are and this and that, that normally we average about $100,000 or a little bit over every year doing this Hooley Plunge."
As they move forward, Stafford said, McCagh's legacy will continue to remain a vital part of the event.
"Because Sean was such a pusher of this thing, he touched a lot of people that I didn't know," Stafford said. "He just knew all these people, and I'm trying to make sure I touch all those bases since Sean's no longer with us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.