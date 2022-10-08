CUMBERLAND, Md. — Once it’s open, organizers say the Community Cafe will be a place where all are welcome to enjoy food and fellowship. First, however, they have to find a home.
Leaders in the local faith community, along with folks in their congregations and others committed to the cause, have been hard at work to open the cafe, which they say would be the first of its sort in the state. The cafe would differ from other local restaurants in a crucial way: it would operate on a pay-as-you-go model.
The Rev. Martha Macgill, pastor of Emmanuel Parish, said the cafe will operate on the One World Everybody Eats model, which emphasizes providing healthy meals at whatever cost customers can afford as a means of fighting food insecurity. It would also be the first of its sort in the state, Macgill said.
Macgill said she and others first learned about the concept when they visited Danville, Kentucky, in 2019 for the installation of former First Presbyterian pastor the Rev. Caroline Kelly. They dined at the Grace Cafe, Macgill said, “and everyone was just blown away by it.”
“It was a wonderful home-cooked restaurant meal in a beautiful space,” Macgill said. “It kind of felt like you were coming home, and the food was pay what you can.”
Macgill said the group has been at work searching for a home, developing a business plan, adding members to their board and trying to garner additional community support. The Lions Club provided a donation for them to join the One World program, Macgill said. The Rev. Alison Peters, a board member and pastor of First Presbyterian in Cumberland, said the group is also supported by the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission.
To gain more support and spread the word, the group hosted a dinner and information session Sept. 30 at the Culinaire Cafe. Local chef Kiya Wilhelm — who competed and took third place on “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” and has agreed to serve as the cafe’s executive chef, Macgill said — gave a cooking demonstration to the crowd.
“We thought we needed to do something to model a little bit of what we were doing,” Macgill said. “We gathered at the Culinaire Cafe, and we thought we’d get about 50 people. We were we sold out. We were close to 80.”
The event drew a diverse crowd, Macgill said.
“What was interesting was the cross section of the community,” Macgill said. “We had young adults. We had folks who had been in the community a long time and we had newcomers to the community.”
They’ve been looking for locations along Centre and Liberty streets, Macgill said, though they’re open to anything that would place them in a walkable spot downtown.
The intention behind the cafe, Macgill said, is not just to provide accessibly-priced and healthy meals for customers, but to serve as a gathering place for the community.
“We really need community space,” Macgill said. “We would have regular tables, but we probably will have a large table where people can network and meet people that they might not otherwise meet. It will be a place that you can pay it forward for other people, but it’s not just kind of a traditional feeding program for the homeless, although homeless folks will, of course, be welcome.”
Board member Val Llewellyn said she’s seen the need for access to healthy, affordable food firsthand through her volunteer work feeding the hungry with fellow congregants at Christ Lutheran Church in LaVale.
“We first started serving the free community meal about nine years ago, and at one of the first meals there were more volunteers than there were people,” she said. “We eventually grew up to probably 75 people, and at holidays that would be like 125. Since the pandemic, we have been handing out between five and 600 meals every time we do it, which is once a month. It’s been a big increase.”
When they’re up and running, they’ll have no dearth of both patrons and volunteers, as both recognize the need, Llewellyn said.
“The main thing is there’s a real need in this county,” Llewellyn said. “We have one of the highest poverty rates in the state, and food insecurity is not necessarily unemployed people. We have a lot of working poor in our county that I’m sure wonder where the next meal is coming from, or who’d like to take their family out for a dinner other than McDonald’s, which can be very expensive.”
Peters, who moved to the area last August, said she and her husband learned about the cafe concept while exploring their new home.
“Once I heard about the pay what you can cafes, I was really kind of intrigued to learn more about this idea of creating a community where people feel like they can come and be seen and known just for being, not for what they bring,” Peters said.
The level of support they’ve received demonstrate’s the community’s generosity, she said.
“I wasn’t surprised, because from all of my experiences here in Cumberland, I’ve seen how engaged the community is and how much people want to see Cumberland get back to what it was,” Peters said. “You hear a lot about that. I think that there are a lot of people that are willing to make an effort to do their part.”
It’s also evident in the way that local churches of all faiths have embraced the effort, Peters said.
“It shows the power of uniting for a good purpose,” said Peters.
In addition to a location, the board is also seeking to add members with accounting and business experience.
