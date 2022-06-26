MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, Md. — Garrett County's first and only Black church will soon have a new home and new purpose that keeps with its history.
County residents and officials joined with members of the Allegany and Garrett County branches of the NAACP on Saturday morning for the groundbreaking of the Bethel Center. Land on the site of the Calvary Tabernacle Oakland Apostolics church will serve as the third home of the former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. In its third reincarnation, the church will serve as a community center and events venue.
Ancestors of members of the church, who were early Black residents of Garrett County, returned for the event. Ahead of the physical groundbreaking, they prayed over the earth that was to be turned. Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher, one of the descendants, said the purpose of the emotional moment was to honor their memory and legacy.
In her remarks, Fisher shared some of her family's history "not to make you feel guilty," she told the crowd gathered, "but to tell the story of who I am."
The story of her family centers largely around "powerful" women and the adversity they faced.
Fisher’s ancestor Anna Mariah was the daughter of a mixed-race Black and Amish couple, she said, who came to what is now Garrett County from a plantation in Virginia. Anna Mariah was considered white in census counts until she married a Black man, Fisher said, but prior to her marriage purchased a cottage in Oakland and a home in Fairmont, West Virginia.
While in Oakland, Fisher said, Anna Mariah had some of her nieces live with her, including Fisher’s great-grandmother Hattie. Hattie and the others joined their aunt in establishing “a community that had stores, a school, a church, love. They used each other’s skills and worked with each other.”
“They stayed here for a while," Fisher said. "They stayed here long enough for the African American to write articles about the community, to build a church.”
While they enjoyed harmony for a time, Fisher said, “after being here awhile and building this community, there was a shift in the country that came into these mountains. That shift started with West Virginia becoming West Virginia, and Garrett County becoming Garrett County instead of a part of Allegany County.”
New settlers in the area, Fisher said, “were not necessarily as peaceful and loving and caring.”
“They came in here and filled these mountains with hate,” Fisher said.
That ultimately drove her ancestors to Frostburg. Fisher recalled hearing from her elders as a kid tales of their forebears being “terrorized,” including Hattie fleeing with her children “when a lynching tree was put across from the church,” she said.
“I’m only 42, and I was told I couldn’t come back to Garrett County,” she recalled. “If I had to come, I had to leave before dark, and it worried my grandfather so much. He’d literally have tears in his eyes telling us ‘You don’t belong there. Don’t go up there. They don’t want you there.’”
Still, Fisher said, she remained keenly aware of her Garrett County roots. Because of that, she said, “it’s so important for me to stand here today and see you guys. To you, that’s a lump of dirt and we’re going to put a building over it, but for us, it’s a resting place.”
Fisher asked the attendees to be honest and acknowledge the fullness of the history, especially its “ugly” parts because those parts were a reality for the Black people who carried the pain for generations.
Mountain Lake Park Mayor Don Sincell said despite being a native of Garrett County, he only found out four years ago the Bethel AME building still stood, having been purchased in the 1930s by Amish farmer Samuel Swartzentruber and moved to his land.
"As a young person, I did know that there was once a Black congregation church in Oakland and that it was up by the cemetery, because my dad who'd also lived his entire life in the county told me, but that's really about all I knew," he said.
Sincell also recalled wondering why there were no Black residents in Garrett County and being told they'd fled the area due to "a lack of economic opportunities in the 1920s."
Sincell called the county's and country's past mistreatment of Black people "shameful." While white people today cannot change their ancestors' actions, Sincell said, they can acknowledge the harm and pain caused.
"We cannot change the past," Sincell said. "However, it is extremely important that we, number one, do not try to ignore or cover up the unsavory behavior of earlier generations toward Black people. Number two, that we white people realize and acknowledge that just by being white, there are certain advantages that we enjoy that our fellow citizens of color have unfairly not enjoyed, sadly to this very day. Three, that we white people commit to doing everything within our power to embrace diversity, and to heal the still-great racial divide."
Sincell said he hopes the new center represents "a place of learning and enlightenment" that helps dispel "racist thoughts and hatred."
NAACP Maryland State conference President Willie Flowers commended attendees for "using love as an organizing tool."
"Everybody involved is an example of using love as an organizing tool — not just to be the vibration to inspire moving forward, but to cleanse what has happened in the past," Flowers said.
"It's an honor to stand with you this morning. It's an honor because we are able to be part of the proclamation of truth, even if the truth isn't always easy," Garrett NAACP President Daphne Gooding said. "We lost an integral part of the soul and foundation of Garrett County when the church congregation and the Black community was driven out and then erased from the county that they helped build. I believe fully that the restoration of Bethel AME Church gives all of us, all of us an opportunity to work together toward facing truth and beginning the process of reconciliation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.