KEYSER, W.Va. — Because of the hard work of his staff and community partners, Mineral County Health Department Administrator A. Jay Root said Friday, the county is on pace to soon work through everyone registered on the state’s waiting list.
Over the prior seven days, Root wrote on social media Thursday, more than 1,700 first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered to county residents.
It isn’t uncommon for health officials to see a large volume of patients in a single day. On March 1 alone, Root said, nearly 1,000 shots were administered.
“It’s truly a community effort,” he said. “For our size county, we can do comfortably at the location we’re at 125 (shots) an hour. We usually get everybody out in 30 minutes or less.”
The numbers listed on the state dashboard are slightly less than the true totals as well, Root noted, as they don’t account for Mineral County residents who have been vaccinated in Maryland or in their physicians’ office. As of Friday morning, the state dashboard said more than 8,200 total doses had been administered.
“I can’t ask for better partners,” Root said. “As far as that goes, it’s not me telling you, honestly, you can read what people are saying. I think that speaks volumes. I’m glad that as a group, we’re able to serve our community as well as we have. Hopefully, we can continue to do that. We’ve been putting them out as much as possible. Again, for our size county, what we’re doing is pretty good.”
Root said the county’s supply of the vaccine is keeping pace pretty well with the demand. At Thursday’s clinic, he said, they experienced for the first time the problem of some people not showing up for their scheduled appointments. He urged residents to cancel their appointments so that they can distribute those shots to others who need it.
“If someone doesn’t truly want it, we will give it to somebody else, or if they can’t keep that time, we will give that appointment to someone else so we can get as many people as possible,” Root said.
The county has been receiving about 620 first doses a week from the state. Once they have worked through the state’s waiting list of patients, Root said, he hopes that they can simplify the appointment process by having folks call to schedule an appointment based on availability.
“We’re a little ways away from that, but I hope we get to that soon,” Root said.
Mineral County reported 2,480 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the department’s last update. Seventy-five residents have died from the disease.
14,000 Allegany residents fully vaccinated
More than 14,000 Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, health officials said Friday. The county has about 75,000 residents.
According to the Allegany County Health Department, 13,911 residents have received at least a first dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while 8,877 residents have received both doses.
Another 431 residents have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Maryland will move to Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan Tuesday, with state residents age 60 and older eligible.
To register to receive the vaccine locally, go to the website at health.maryland.gov/allegany. Those completing that form are added to a database and will be contacted by either the health department or UPMC Western Maryland when it’s their turn to receive it.
Residents can register for the state’s mass vaccination sites by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX or online at covidvax.maryland.gov. A site at Hagerstown’s Prime Outlets is scheduled to open March 25.
Vaccination appointments are prioritized according to the state’s vaccination plan. Hogan said Thursday all Marylanders should be eligible for vaccine by April 27.
Health officials Friday reported the county’s 202nd death link to the disease and seven new cases for a cumulative total of 6,457.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.