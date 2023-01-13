LAVALE — A community meeting at the LaVale library on Thursday evening drew a healthy crowd and robust discussion about the issues facing those experiencing homelessness locally.
Staff from the Union Rescue Mission, the area’s only shelter, convened the meeting, which was attended by local service providers, past and current residents of the mission and others who have experienced homelessness, as well as interested citizens and local leaders.
The Rev. David Ziler, executive director of the Union Rescue Mission, said he hopes to start holding similar meetings on a monthly or bimonthly basis.
Ziler provided updates on plans for the mission, now located on Gulf Memorial Drive, once it is relocated to 710 Centre St. and how its services will change. He also fielded questions from the audience on subjects ranging from how they will manage LGBTQ issues at the new space to inquiries about their model and broader ones about homelessness in the area.
When it comes to addressing homelessness and associated problems, Ziler said, “we all have different ideas on how to fix it. Sometimes they agree with each other, and sometimes they don’t.” The mission, he said, “is a piece of a big puzzle” geared toward solving those larger problems.
Ziler said the mission’s planned move has been in the works since 2018. They examined 18 different buildings before settling on the current home of High Point Furniture Outlet. The city of Cumberland pledged $750,000 late last year to help, and the final move is expected to take place in 2024.
Most people, Ziler said, see the world through “a middle-class lens” that allows them to plan weeks, months and years ahead. People experiencing homelessness and poverty, he said, can only plan a few hours in advance, which makes developing and sticking to a routine difficult, if not impossible. It also impacts their ability to keep appointments that might be 30 days or more out, Ziler said.
The “unapologetically Christian” shelter’s current model, Ziler said, can be described as providing “soup, soap and shelter.” While it was an effective model in the 1950s, Ziler said, “it’s completely ineffective now,” as it doesn’t separate homelessness from root causes like substance misuse and mental illness.
With their new model, he said, they will move from “an output ministry to an outcome ministry.”
“You cannot separate those three. They all run together,” Ziler said. “We have to have a solution that addresses all of those in our community before we can make any progress.”
The new shelter, Ziler said, will have 150 beds, up from 62 full-time beds and 22 cold weather beds at the current location. Residents will be enrolled in a work program, where they’ll learn trades like housekeeping, cooking, laundry, grounds maintenance and building maintenance, all of which were selected to provide folks with a skillset that will make them employable at the region’s hotels, casinos and restaurants once their time at the mission is complete.
Where folks tend to stay for around two months currently, Ziler said, they expect that the average residency period will shoot up to six to eight months in order to give them adequate time to learn their new skills. Shelter residents are also mandated to attend Bible study for the duration of their stay.
“We believe people need to learn how to work,” Ziler said. “We think it’s natural that people know how to show up to work, but people don’t know how to show up to a daily routine, making it through the day, getting a shower and starting the day back over again. That’s a trained behavior, and so the goal of this is to give people time to learn those behaviors and then get back out.
“The goal is to change the mindset from a handout to a hand up,” Ziler said. “If we don’t change that, we’ll keep running the same cycle we’ve been running in this town. ... We can’t work harder than the people that we’re serving. If they’re willing to work with us, we’ll work with them.”
When asked how they will help unhoused people who are elderly or otherwise unable to work, Ziler said they will work to find tasks that aren’t physically demanding. All residents, Assistant Director Andrea Ziler noted, have a unique case management plan designed for them, which will remain the case after the move.
It’s important, Rev. Ziler said, to note “that one thing that we don’t like doing is duplicating services.” The existing service providers, in recent years, have developed clear and consistent communication, he said.
“We don’t need to duplicate services in this town, we need to refer to services in this town,” he said. “We try not to duplicate what other people are doing.”
That will help ensure that “not everybody is fighting in their own direction and not having a collective game plan.”
Asked how they plan to address safety for LGBTQ individuals who seek shelter at the mission, Ziler said safety for all residents is a priority regardless of gender and sexual orientation. Transgender individuals are taken at their word and given the accommodations they prefer, Ziler said, but if safety issues arise on either side they are addressed. In short, he said, there is no “black and white” answer and the situations are evaluated as they arise.
The mission hasn’t planned for specific LGBTQ-friendly accommodations, Rev. Ziler said, “but it’s not something I would be resistant to or against.”
Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss reiterated that he would support a secular shelter if one were established, but that he does not feel it is the city’s role.
