CUMBERLAND — When asked how much money was raised from the sale of artwork her son created to help a child, overwhelming emotions forced Jennifer Northcraft to write rather than say the figure.
Her son Ben Northcraft, 19, had fashioned wood into the image of an American flag to sell during the baked goods auction at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo last week with proceeds to benefit Jeremiah Mackereth, 2, who in May was diagnosed with leukemia.
The flag was sold, and then donated to be resold, multiple times, ultimately raising more than $2,000.
Purchasers included local residents Penny Walker, Ed Crossland, Crossland Farms and Walnut Ridge Farm.
“When it took off we were just amazed,” Jennifer Northcraft said of the sale.
She was seated at a table where the event’s proceeds were recorded when the auctioneer asked her how much the flag had raised.
“I knew if I talked I’d cry so I wrote it down,” Jennifer Northcraft said.
“It makes me very proud as a parent that his first instinct was … to help somebody else,” she said. “That’s a testament to the kind of kid he is.”
The Northcrafts and Mackereths, both of Flintstone, met through 4-H and have known each other for many years.
Jeremiah’s mother, Jen Stonestreet Mackereth, had been exhibiting animals at the fair for several years when Ben Northcraft was little and started showing livestock.
Mackereth said she was shocked to learn of the flag sale.
“I actually had no idea (Ben Northcraft) was even doing it until the bake sale,” she said and added that no matter how long someone has been out of 4-H, the agriculture community “is still there to support you in any way that they can.”
Mackereth said Jeremiah had a tough first month of chemotherapy, which he receives in Morgantown, West Virginia.
“He’s actually doing extremely well,” she said and added that the treatments will last at least two years. “We have quite a long road.”
Mackereth and her husband Collin also have a daughter Sadie, 1.
She said her family is thankful for help.
“We’re grateful for all the support we’ve received so far … and to see the community come together to help us in our time of need,” Jen Mackereth said.
Wiley Ford, West Virginia, resident Heather Root said she used to work with Jen Mackereth and Jeremiah’s grandmother at UPMC Western Maryland.
“You just couldn’t ask for a better family,” Root said. “I know that they would give their last dollar for somebody in need.”
Root helped create the Facebook page “Jeremiah Strong” to list upcoming fund raisers for the Mackereths.
“I’m sure it’s the most stressful thing they’ve ever been through,” she said of Jeremiah’s illness and asked that in addition to donations and support of the fund raisers, folks keep the Mackereths “in their thoughts and prayers.”
Learn more at facebook.com/Jeremiah-Strong-103792449088744/.
