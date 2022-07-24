Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.