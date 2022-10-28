KEYSER, W.Va. — During Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Mineral County Commission, some officials voiced their concerns about the county’s ability to pay competitively and retain employees.
The conversation arose during discussions on whether to approve salary increases for employees requested by Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz and County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz.
In a letter, Sheriff Ellifritz, who wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting, requested $1 hourly additional pay for a court security officer who is filling in for another on extended leave. Clerk Ellifritz asked for a $1 hourly increase for an employee who’s been fulfilling payroll duties in addition to other tasks.
“I feel all my employees deserve more pay, and they do. However, I know this will not happen,” Lauren Ellifritz said.
The request for the raise “might be a moot point” as the employee plans to interview for another role outside of the county soon that pays more than double her current salary, Ellifritz said.
While Ellifritz said she regrets potentially losing the employee, “I told her I didn’t want her to pass up an opportunity, because the pay here doesn’t get any better.
“We’re going to keep losing people. It’s almost impossible to get new people,” said County Coordinator Luke McKenzie, who also serves as the county’s emergency services director.
The commission voted to approve the raise for the clerk’s employee. Asked if the commissioners could speak with the employee before her departure should it arise, Ellifritz said that would “not be best” for them.
That employee, like many others among the county staff, works a second job to pay their bills, Ellifritz said.
“A lot of employees in this building leave this job and go to another job,” she said.
Later in the meeting, McKenzie told the commission he’s had difficulty recruiting a new deputy director of emergency services, and said he was considering restructuring the duties of that job.
“I’ve not had any luck finding someone for deputy director with the salary we’ve posted,” McKenzie said.
One employee who currently works there would be reassigned to handle management and operational duties, McKenzie said, while a prospective one would primarily focus on information technology.
“This wasn’t my preferred way to do it, but this job has been open for over a month,” McKenzie said, adding “real effort” has been put into recruitment.
The commission voted to pay the court security officer an additional $1,000 for his increased duties.
