ROMNEY, W.Va. — Federal and state investigators collaborated Monday to find the cause of Saturday’s predawn fire that destroyed the landmark 152-year-old administration building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
“It’s a very complex investigation,” Jason Baltic, chief investigator of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, said of the devastating fire at 301 E. Main St.
“It’s going to take a few days and hopefully we will be able to figure out the cause,” said Baltic, one of six state investigators at the scene as he stood outside a makeshift operations center of the federal National Response Team and dozens of investigators of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that was set up in the nearby schools’ Pierre Sevigny building.
“We have utmost confidence that we will be able to bring this to a reasonable conclusion,” said ATF spokesman Mike Talbert during a press conference at the front of the huge, burnt-out building.
It was just after 6 a.m. when the fire was discovered and no students were on campus at the time. The building housed the superintendent’s residence and school archives, and also contained computer servers that powered the school’s internet, phones and other communications equipment.
“The first 911 call was made at 6:09 by a security guard reporting fire at the back of the building,” said Romney Fire Chief Garrett Parsons, who was back at the scene Monday after working a 24-hour shift at the Cumberland Fire Department.
Parsons drove the one-mile route from his home in Romney, and quickly realized the scope of the fire.
“I put out the second alarm before arriving at the scene. There was too much fire to go with an interior operation. Fire was shooting out of every window in the center section,” he said.
Overwhelmed by the size and intensity of the fire, Parsons said he had one goal in mind in the opening minutes of the fire operation.
“Let’s not hurt anybody — my biggest goal was to keep everyone safe,” said Parsons, noting that he “never radioed that the fire was under control.”
Romney’s volunteer firefighters, among nearly 80 at the scene, were not unfamiliar with the fire location. There were no injuries in the daylong fire operation where units began leaving the scene about 10 hours after dispatch.
“Most of us know the layout of the building, so we knew what we were tasked with. We knew where five hydrants were located,” he said.
“The amount of fire we encountered and figuring the placement of apparatuses — those were the challenges and to keep everyone safe from a building collapse,” Parsons said.
More than a half-million gallons of water was utilized from the Romney water system in addition to “70,000 gallons out of the river,” he said.
Officials at the scene were not able to provide a dollar figure on the extent of the property loss.
The fire marshal’s office was requested by Parsons due to extensive property loss and the fact that it involved a state building.
But it was the immediate intervention of Gov. Jim Justice that prompted the outpouring of federal and state resources to search for the fire’s cause and origin.
“We can’t thank the governor enough for being quick and swift in this response,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch during the press conference that was attended by about two dozen people and a few media representatives.
“The governor said to tell the students, staff and community that “we love them and we will take care of them,” Burch said.
By late Monday morning, Frontier Communications had set up electronic connections so that all 78 of the students of the schools and its 117 staff members were in direct contact through normal lines of communication.
Frontier personnel were reportedly on the scene within six hours of the fire being reported to the Hampshire County 911 emergency center.
“We can’t thank Frontier enough,” said Burch, adding he was on-scene with agency staff Saturday night. He also expressed thanks for assistance provided by Del. Ruth Rowan, who represents Hampshire County in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Burch also said that counseling services would be available for students and staff throughout the week. Students are working remotely this week.
ATF spokesman Talbert said the investigative team “includes special agents from throughout the United States, including chemists.”
He declined comment when asked about the ongoing investigation.
The fire reportedly caused at least two sections of the building to collapse during the fire operation. Safety of investigators at the fire-devastated property continued to be a priority late Monday morning.
Burch also said that a specific monetary figure for the fire loss had not been determined by Monday afternoon.
“We are continuing to work with insurance partners,” he said.
Baltic urged anyone with information about the fire to call 1-800-233-3473.
