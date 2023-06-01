CUMBERLAND — Potomac Edison's effort to make an early buyout of its contract with AES Warrior Run is getting pushback from a utility watchdog agency.
Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced in April that it submitted a proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission to buy out the contract with AES seven years early for $357 million. Potomac Edison has been a purchaser of coal-fired energy from the AES power generating station in Cumberland since 2000.
Raising concerns with the buyout is the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, an independent state agency that represents Maryland consumers of electric, natural gas, telecommunications, private water and certain transportation matters.
The People's Counsel is asking for a review of the proposal and its potential for benefiting consumers before it is approved. According to a press release from the OPC, the agency filed a complaint with the Public Service Commission last week saying a proposal to buy out the coal plant contract could unnecessarily strap Potomac Edison customers with a $357 million bill.
AES operates under a federally required, decades-old power-purchase contract created with Potomac Edison, the OPC press release said. This contract, however, has cost customers over $1 billion more than what they could have paid by buying power through other resources, according to Potomac Edison’s own analysis.
Potomac Edison now proposes to buy out the remaining term of the contract for $357 million, an amount that would be paid by Potomac Edison’s customers in monthly installments of about $4.6 million through the end of 2030. While it is possible that the buyout amount is less than customers would pay if the contract remains in place, the outcome is not clear, the OPC said.
The People's Counsel release added that Potomac Edison is asking the PSC to make a quick decision to approve its proposal without a full review.
“The Commission should not rush to approve Potomac Edison’s proposed buyout without a full evaluation,” David S. Lapp, director of the People's Counsel, said. “Potomac Edison’s customers have already paid far more than they should have for Warrior Run. The proposal could make a bad situation even worse.”
Potomac Edison has told the PSC that its customers will pay $79 million less through 2030 under the proposed buyout than if the power-purchase contract remains in place, but that conclusion is based on assumptions that could prove flawed and should be assessed before the PSC makes a decision, the People's Counsel filing said.
AES and Potomac Edison agreed among themselves that the buyout agreement must be approved by the PSC by midnight on June 30 or the parties can abandon the deal. But that is just an artificial deadline AES and Potomac Edison created for the PSC, the OPC said. Given that Potomac Edison only filed for approval on April 17, neither OPC nor the Commission has enough time to evaluate whether customers will actually benefit — or be burdened with unnecessary costs, the filing said.
The benefits of the buyout are premised on the plant’s continued operation through 2030, but the owner of the plant has already committed to exiting coal generation by the end of 2025, the OPC said.
“If Warrior Run will be retired soon anyway, the buyout contract would cause an unwarranted windfall for the coal plant owner at the expense of Potomac Edison customers,” Lapp said. “The Commission should not let AES and Potomac Edison dictate the commission’s decision-making deadline, and it should fully evaluate the deal before strapping Potomac Edison customers with a massive bill that may be unnecessary."
