LONACONING — Despite a large payday, things have mostly gone back to normal at Coney Market.
After a record $731.1 million Powerball ticket was sold last month at the Lonaconing retailer, store owner Richard Ravenscroft was presented with a check for $100,000 Wednesday morning as a bonus for the small market making the sale.
Some people still stop by to ask who won the Jan. 20 jackpot, which was the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history, but Ravenscroft said that’s died down significantly since the store was abuzz with local and national media in late January.
“We had a lot of interest, but it’s tapered off,” Ravenscroft said shortly after receiving the check. “The winter weather has killed us.”
The money, he said, came not a moment too soon.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” Ravenscroft said.
He said “the bulk” of the money will go toward some renovations for the store, and the rest will be split among his small staff. First, he said, he has to account for taxes, as they weren’t deducted from the total.
No one has stepped forward with the winning ticket, Maryland Lottery spokesperson Doug Lloyd said Wednesday.
If a winner does present the ticket, they have the option to do so without drawing attention to themselves, as Maryland is one of six states that allows lottery winners to receive their funds anonymously.
A Lonaconing couple rumored to be the winners recently penned a letter to the Times-News vehemently declaring the rumor false.
“I would suggest for your own peace of mind, that everyone take a better look in your glove boxes, consoles of your cars or the pockets in your coats,” Wilbur Miller and Nancy Winebrenner wrote in the letter to the editor. “Who knows, maybe you are the ticket holder.”
The winner has 182 days to claim the prize, plus a 30-day extension after the COVID-19 state of emergency ends.
The winning numbers for the drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
