CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners has approved an annual property taxation of $100,000 for a solar farm to be constructed near Frostburg.
Plans by Point Reyes Energy Partners, LLC to build a 19.84-megawatt solar-generating facility in the vicinity of Cabin Run Road near state Route 36 was first announced in July 2020. Known as the Jane Meadows Solar Project, it will be constructed on former mining land.
The county commissioners approved the tax agreement during a Thursday meeting. Jason Bennett, county administrator, spoke about the project after the meeting.
“This agreement brings (the project) much closer to construction and this was one of the final pieces of the puzzle, the financial puzzle, to start this solar project,” said Bennett. “It will be on 235 acres up there and there will be multiple solar fields. The biggest part of why we did this tax stabilization, it’s on reclaimable mining land, which is land it is hard to do much else on.
“So this is a great use for the land and we get some tax revenue out of it in the process. This is a win-win project for everyone.”
Jake Shake, county commission president, said, “$100,000 a year for reclaimed mine land is great.”
The energy generated by the facility will be sold to the general regional grid.
Bennett said construction of the facility could begin in the next couple of months, weather permitting.
