CUMBERLAND — After years of preparations, construction is underway along Park Street.
It was six years ago when city officials announced plans for a commercial plaza at the site situated in the Rolling Mill neighborhood between Maryland Avenue and Park Street and Emily and Williams streets, off Interstate 68. The city faced challenges over the years obtaining the nearly 70 properties on the tract, which slowed progress.
The initial phase along Park Street will include a standalone Verizon Wireless Center and a four-tenant shopping center with D'Atri Subs in the corner unit at Emily and Park streets. D'Atri is expected to move its Columbia Avenue restaurant there.
In addition, a yet-to-be-named fast food restaurant is also planned for Cecelia Street. Input from neighbors will be heard Wednesday evening during a Zoom meeting with city officials in regard to potential changes in traffic flow for Cecelia Street due to the restaurant, which will include a drive-thru lane.
An update on the development, officially called Cumberland Gateway, was given Tuesday by Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Miller spoke during a virtual work session that included Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and City Council members.
"Anyone who has been down there recently will see the significant amount of fill brought in for what they consider to be phase one of the development," said Miller. "It's to prepare for the actual construction of buildings. We are very glad to get to this point."
"Phase one is the Verizon Building and phase two is the strip center," said Morriss. "So when we talk about the phases, the whole area on Park Street in phase one and phase two. Phase three is the fast food establishment.
The developer for the project is Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate of Frederick with Ed Scott being the principal lead on the project.
There are still roughly 12 property owners at the site, who have yet to sell, which prevents full construction plans from being implemented.
"I know there are some other home owners that (Ed Scott) has been speaking with that they hope to reach some agreement with (to sell)," said Miller. "The tenants are starting to come more to the table and we've been surprised at the level interest."
Morriss said several national retailers and restaurants are considering locating at the site.
"We are seeing some good movement. The developer is not only pleasantly surprised at the number of people wanting to put their franchises in and also with some of the property owners who are starting to come to the table with negotiations (to sell) moving forward."
Councilman Eugene Frazier said, "I know if I'm a business owner, I'd want to be one of the first things you see coming west (on I-68)."
The Cumberland Gateway plaza is expected to include a hotel, sit-down restaurant, shops and a convenience store when fully constructed.
In other city news, officials disclosed that the $9.7 million Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project, which was expected to break ground in the fall, is not likely to get underway until next year. Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, said it will likely be spring 2022 before construction can begin.
The project, which includes reinstalling Baltimore Street through the downtown pedestrian mall, has been pushed back several times. Projects involving street renovations require lengthy state and federal evaluation periods before approvals are issued.
