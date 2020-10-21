BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Motorists will experience traffic delays on U.S. Route 220 in Moorefield starting as early as Oct. 22 as the result of resurfacing, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Work will start at the intersection of Winchester Avenue (Route 55/20) and U.S. 220 and will end at the Corridor H Connector intersection near the Sheetz store.
Drivers should expect significant delays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are asked to refrain from parking along the roadway during work hours. Flaggers and a pilot truck will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone and to ensure the safety of workers.
The contractor anticipates the work will be completed on Nov. 6, depending on the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.