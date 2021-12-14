CUMBERLAND — An economic development consultant commended city officials Tuesday on the economic progress made since he last visited the city in 2014.
Kyle Talente, vice president of the Alexandria, Virginia-based RKG Associates, came to Cumberland in 2014 to create an economic development strategic plan for the city. He submitted his report, and now, seven years later, city officials asked him to return to provide an update on his plan.
Talente gave his final updated report to Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. While he cited much progress since 2014, he said more needs to be done to maintain progress moving forward.
“From my perspective, the amount of success that Cumberland has had — how you have moved yourself forward — from when I was here last time to my being here now is fantastic,” said Talente. “When you are watching from the inside it feels very incremental and slow and you want things to move faster ... it doesn’t register. But the progress has been fantastic in a short amount of time.”
Talente noted the creation of the nonprofit Cumberland Economic Development Corp. to pursue opportunities, the Cumberland Gateway commercial center progress in the Rolling Mill neighborhood, the Footer Dye Works Building and Grow West MD moving into the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Company plant.
“When I was here last it was, ‘let’s just bring the tire plant back and we will be fine.’ No one is saying that now,” said Talente. “No one is saying, ‘let’s bring back the 70s.’ There has been a lot of changes in understanding of economic development in moving a number of initiatives forward.
“What you are about to do with Baltimore Street (renovations) is fantastic. You are also investing in land assets to possibly attract more distribution centers. This is progress,” said Talente.
FedEx recently announced they will construct a distribution center on U.S. Route 51 in Mexico Farms just outside the city limits. The center could employee 200 to 250 people.
However, Talente said further changes will be needed to keep the momentum. “We want to see how you can focus your energies, and not be dragged in so many different directions, to what you can possibly accomplish,” he said.
Recommendations for Cumberland moving forward included hiring, or contracting, a full-time marketing specialist to promote Cumberland as a place to live, work and play.
“I live in Northern Virginia,” said Talente. “I told someone I was going to Cumberland where the GAP (Great Allegheny Passage) trail and the C&O Canal Towpath meet and they didn’t know it. You have to get your story out.”
He also recommended conducting a survey of the city’s businesses at least once a year so you can see trends happening early and can be proactive in helping the businesses. Talente recommended building a diverse variety of housing opportunties. “Not everyone wants to mow grass on a hill. Not everyone wants a single-family detached house,” he said. Talented said add condominiums and apartments above downtown businesses to the mix.
Another recommendation was placing the Downtown Development Commission under the CEDC to combine resources.
Since the city has very limited space for new construction, he recommended continuing upper-story renovations. He said, businesses with one to 10 employees are ideal for Cumberland.
Talente also said it is critical to meet with residents in the neighborhoods and hold town hall meetings to develop relationships long before plans are established. He added that if you go to a neighborhood with your plan for change in hand without consulting the people, “It impedes your ability to have an objective and honest conversation,” he said. “Showing up without a project before you have a need to garner public support is the best way to build trust and establish dialogue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.